Vijayawada: Ticket checking drive yields Rs 3.35 lakh

Vijayawada: A communiqué from Railway PRO Nusrat Mandrupkar said that an intensive ticket checking drive was conducted in Ongole–Nellore Section of Vijayawada Division on Monday.



She said that the drive was held under the supervision of Divisional Commercial Manager Md Ali Khan, along with squad TTEs of Nellore and Ongole.

In all 417 cases were registered, of which 318 were ticketless travel and 99 were irregular travel, a penalty of Rs 2.86 lakh and Rs 49,600 was realised by the ticket checking staff, amounting to a total penalty of Rs 3.35 lakh in a single day for the section.

Md Ali Khan stated that 12 cases of misuse of berth/senior citizen quota were detected where passengers booked the tickets under the said quota by giving the wrong age. In such cases, passengers will be treated as travelling without ticket and penalised accordingly.

Surprise catering checks conducted at Nellore Railway Station. Md Ali Khan along with a catering inspector also conducted surprise catering checks at Nellore Railway station.

The objective of this catering check is to instil moral fear against excess charging, curtail unauthorised hawking/vending, and sale of unauthorised food products and non-approved PAD (Proprietary Articles Items Display) at Railway stations. As a part of the inspection, the quality of meals, snacks supplied at all the stalls and major units were checked. The officials also inspected the packaging materials, hygiene conditions, expiry date, availability of vending permits, medical certificates of vendors at stalls to ensure best services for rail passengers.