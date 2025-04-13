Vijayawada to be developed as a tourism destination

Vijayawada: Vijayawada city is going to get a facelift in a big way as Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is keen on developing the city as a tourist destination to attract tourists in a big way and thereby increasing employment opportunities in service sector.

Interacting with the media, District Collector G Lakshmisha sought suggestions from people as well as cooperation to develop the city in all sectors.

As there is vast scope for development of Bhavani island, the Collector said the State government was focusing on developing the riverbank activity by arranging food courts. He said a team from Kerala visited Bhavani island recently and expressed interest to develop house boat activity and floating restaurants.

He said that the tourism will be developed on PPP model and necessary plans will be formulated to attract more tourists. In addition, the Central government also sanctioned five ropeways in Andhra Pradesh including one at Bhavani island. Once the ropeway project is grounded, Bhavani island will attract more number of devotees visiting Sri Kanaka Durga temple. With further development of accommodation in Bhavani island, there is possibility to promote spiritual tourism by introducing tourism package of Kanaka Durga temple darsan and Bhavani island visit.

The Collector opined that the district administration is searching for a suitable site to organise annual exhibitions. So far, such exhibitions are being oragnised at PWD Grounds.

He stressed the need for development of the riverfront downstream Prakasam barrage to provide breathing space for residents of Vijayawada city. Likewise, there are plans to develop canals flowing through the city and by introducing boats more number of tourists can be attracted.

In addition, the Collector stressed the need for developing Kondapalli art village in a proper manner by constructing a welcome arch with Kondapalli toys to attract tourists

He said now with the scattering of artisans, there was no proper awareness among people on availability of Kondapalli toys.

As Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is keen on introducing seaplane in River Krishna and a trial run has already been completed.

He pointed out that the city is gifted with natural flow of perennial Krishna river and location of Bhavani island in the heart of the city paves way for development of tourism in a big way. The Collector said there was a plan to organise one event or other every month to make Vijayawada a city of tourism destination.