PM Modi hosts private dinner for Putin ahead of Friday's key India-Russia summit

New Delhi: 7 Lok Kalyan Marg was decked up with India-Russia flags and special lighting on Thursday evening as Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Vladimir Putin inside his official residence for a private dinner, shortly after the Russian President landed in New Delhi for a two-day State Visit.

The two leaders had travelled together in the same car from the airport after PM Modi received Putin at the tarmac in a special gesture, showcasing the time-tested bond of friendship between both countries and the well-known camaraderie and bonhomie shared between them.

PM Modi stated that he is eagerly looking forward to his interactions with the Russian leader later in the evening and on Friday.

"Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people," PM Modi posted on X along with his photographs with Putin.

The two leaders warmly hugged and greeted each other before leaving the airport together in the same vehicle. They also briefly watched and applauded a cultural performance as part of the welcome ceremony.

In July 2024, Putin had also hosted PM Modi at his official residence in Moscow's Novo-Ogaryovo.

The 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit on Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the declaration on strategic partnership.

"This visit is of great importance, as it provides an opportunity to discuss the entire extensive scope of Russia-India special and privileged strategic partnership in politics, trade and economy, science and technology, as well as cultural and humanitarian affairs, in addition to addressing current international and regional issues. All these themes will be the focus of the upcoming talks with the Indian delegation, led by Narendra Modi," the Kremlin stated before Putin's arrival in New Delhi.

On Friday, the Russian President will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the formal talks that will take place at the Hyderabad House. Following the talks, a joint statement is expected to be adopted and a wide range of bilateral interdepartmental and business agreements are to be signed.

Additionally, the Russian President will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and lay a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial during his visit.