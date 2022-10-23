Vijayawada: Two died in fire crackers shop blast

Vijayawada: In a tragic incident two workers died in fire crackers shop blast. Fire broke out in makeshift fire crackers stall in Gymkhana grounds today morning.

The traders taken permission for sale of Diwali crackers. In all 19 stalls were set up yesterday and traders arranged crackers. Unfortunately firebroke out from shop and engulfed the other shops.

Delete Edit



Two persons present in the shops died due to injuries. Fire engines rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.



Fire and police departments are investigating the reasons for the mishap.