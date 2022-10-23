  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Two died in fire crackers shop blast

Fire accident fire crackers stalls at Zimkhana grounds gandhinagar in Vijayawada on Sunday ( Hans photo Ch Venkata Mastan )
x

Fire accident fire crackers stalls at Zimkhana grounds gandhinagar in Vijayawada on Sunday ( Hans photo Ch Venkata Mastan )

Highlights

Fire broke out in makeshift fire crackers stall in Gymkhana grounds today morning.

Vijayawada: In a tragic incident two workers died in fire crackers shop blast. Fire broke out in makeshift fire crackers stall in Gymkhana grounds today morning.

The traders taken permission for sale of Diwali crackers. In all 19 stalls were set up yesterday and traders arranged crackers. Unfortunately firebroke out from shop and engulfed the other shops.


Two persons present in the shops died due to injuries. Fire engines rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

Fire and police departments are investigating the reasons for the mishap.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X