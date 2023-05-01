  • Menu
Vijayawada: UAE ambassador calls on CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: UAE ambassador calls on CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
United Arab Emirates’ Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali holds discussions with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli on Monday 

Highlights

Expresses his country’s interest to invest in sectors like food parks, food processing units, tourism

Vijayawada : The United Arab Emirates’ Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday and explored investment opportunities in the state. The UAE ambassador explained to the Chief Minister about the Gulf country’s interest in sectors such as food parks, food processing units, tourism, hospitality, green hydrogen, ports, petrochemical complexes and infrastructure development. According to Alshaali, UAE considers Andhra Pradesh to be a lead state for investment, a press note shared by the state government on Monday said.

The Chief Minister promised the UAE Ambassador any kind of assistance and cooperation, including explaining the state’s “transparent policies”.

He also told Alshaali that the state offered well-trained human resources as well as infrastructure. The envoy and the CM also deliberated on the steps being taken by the state government on issues already discussed during an investment conference.

