Vijayawada : Veerraju embarks on temple tours

Vijayawada : State BJP president Somu Veerraju on Saturday launched a temple tour programme across the state, aimed at protecting them amid alleged attacks over the past months.

"Since the time YSRCP took power in the state under the leadership of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, many temples were attacked, that's why, we will visit our temples and we will protect them ourselves," said Veerraju. He alleged that many idols were destroyed, chariots were burnt and attempts made to sell the temples' assets.

To begin the temples' tour programme, Veerraju first visited Siva Swamulu, a sage who worships Lord Shiva at Sakthi Peetham near Tallayapalem. Veerraju worshipped Lord Siva there and also commemorated Guru Poornima by honouring Siva Swamulu.

He led a team of BJP leaders, including the party's state general secretary V Vishnu Vardhan Reddy during the visit. "I call upon all the Hindu relatives to participate and make this programme a success," he invited.

Later, he alos visited Kanakagurda temple atop Indrakeeladri and performed special pujas.

Speaking to media on the occasion at Prakasam barrage, the BJP state chief accused the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of promoting Christianity in the state and neglecting the Hindu religion. He said Hindus in the state are in distress as the state government has failed to check the attacks on the temples.

Veerraju criticised the government for not apprehending the culprits responsible for the desecration of temples in the state in the last one year.

He alleged that the Chief Minister had failed to fulfil the promises he had made to the people of the state before the Assembly elections. He said the Jagan had assured the government employees on scrapping of Contributory Pension Scheme if the YSRCP is voted to power but ignored it after voted to power.

He said the government is also not paying the retirement benefits to the government employees after their retirement and added that Rs 3,000 crore arears are yet to be cleared.

The BJP leader said the financial condition of the state is very bad and added that it raises suspicions about the ability of the government to pay salaries to its employees. He said that he prayed to the Goddess Kanakadurga to give strength to Chief Minster Jagan Mohan Reddy to streamline the financial position of the state.

BJP leaders N Vishnuvardhan Reddy, P V N Madhav, V Suryanarayana Raju, state secretary Paturi Nagabhushanam and other leaders visited the temples in Vijayawada.