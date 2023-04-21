Vijayawada: VR Siddhartha Engineering College students secure jobs with `19.5 lakh package

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Eight students of B Tech, Mechanical Engineering final year of Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) have secured jobs in Jindal Steel Works (JSW) with a pay package of Rs 9.5 lakh per annum. The JSW is an Indian multinational steel producer based in Mumbai and is a flagship company of the JSW Group. JSW Steel is India's second largest private sector steel company.

Principal Dr AV Ratna Prasad said that training on new technologies such as Automation, Robotics, Mechatronics and Industry relevant software in addition to aptitude and reasoning prepared the students to secure this kind of jobs in the campus itself.

The students joined in the Mechanical Department of VR Siddhartha Engineering College are eligible to receive two degrees, one in Mechanical Engineering and the other Minor degree in the domain of Computer Science Engineering, so that they will have chances choosing either core or software jobs, the principal added.

Siddhartha Academy Secretary P Lakshmana Rao, vice-president Rajayya and others congratulated the students.