Vijayawada: VROs seek promotion, exemption from biometric attendance

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Village Revenue Officers Association (APVROA) president K Anjaneya Kumar demanded the government give promotions to the VROs as the senior assistants and revenue inspectors and exempt them from the biometric attendance.

Addressing the media persons here on Sunday, Association president K Anjaneya Kumar, general secretary Ch Suresh Babu said that tahsildars should have powers to sanction leaves to the VROs and the government should release the pending salaries of grade II VROs in the State. Referring to the disputes in the association, Anjaneya Kumar said West Godavari president B Ravindra Raju and Srikakulam district vice-president Appala Naidu have been suspended from the association for misuse of powers and for defaming the association.

He said the two leaders were working against the interests of the APVROA and recently convened a meeting without inviting the State president and general secretary. He said the APVROAs is working with the Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association to resolve the pending problems like promotions to the VROs as Senior Assistants and Revenue Inspectors and sanctioning the post to the kin of the VROs in case of death during the service. Association general secretary Ch Suresh Babu said only VROs in the State denied jobs to the kin in case of death under the compassionate grounds. He said the government should sanction post under compassionate grounds to the kin of the deceased employees whereas the family of VROs were denied such facility.