Vijayawada West Bypass Opens for Traffic

  • Created On:  15 Jan 2026 12:04 PM IST
In a gesture to celebrate Sankranthi, authorities have inaugurated the Vijayawada West Bypass, which connects Kaja in the Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur district to Pedavutapalli in Krishna district. The newly completed road has been opened to traffic in one direction.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials conducted traditional rituals during the inauguration ceremony. Initially, only official NHAI vehicles were permitted to use the bypass, followed by other vehicles thereafter.

Officials announced that the opposite side of the road is expected to be opened by March. They also confirmed that arrangements have been made for vehicles coming from the Guntur side to access the capital directly. It was clarified that toll fees at Venkatapalem will only be collected once the entire road is fully operational.

