Vijayawada West Bypass works on fast-track

Vijayawada: Vijayawada West Bypass road works have been going on at a brisk pace for the past few months. The 48 kilometre six-lane is bypass, being constructed as part of the Chennai-Kolkata highway, will connect China Kakani of Guntur district to Peda Avutupalli of Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district passing via NTR district and Krishna river. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded the works to two contractors. One package is around 18 km from China Kakani to Gollapudi in NTR district and the second stretch is between Gollapudi and Peda Avutupalli. The objective of construction of Vijayawada West Bypass is to get reduce traffic in Vijayawada city whose residents have been waiting for the completion of the project for more than a decade.

Ped Avutupalli to Gollapudi road works are continuing at a very brisk pace. Heavy machinery is being used for construction of the highway road, approach roads, construction of over bridges, underground tunnels, etc., Two bridges are being constructed near Nunna as part of the works. If the works of two bridges are completed, heavy vehicle traffic between Gollapudi and Peda Avutupalli can be diverted via new six lanes without entering Vijayawada city.

Vehicles can pass via Peda Avutupalli, Nunna, Patapadu and reach Gollapudi and move towards Hyderabad. Similarly, vehicles passing from Hyderabad to Vizag can travel via Gollapudi, Patapadu, Nunna and reach Peda Avutupalli and enter the National Highway 16.

Traffic on the inner ring connecting Ramavappadu, Gunadala and Kandrika will come down drastically. Heavy vehicles passing between Gannavaram and Hyderabad now are moving via Ramavarappadu, Gunadala, Kandrika, Paipula Road junction, Jakkampudi and reaching Ibrahimpatnam. Works of the 30 km stretch are expected to be completed in a couple of months.

People are in constant fear of road accident with passing of heavy vehicles on the city roads. These heavy vehicles are causing a lot of pollution in Kandrika, Ajit Singh Nagar, YV Rao junction and Jakkampudi, Prasadampadu, Nidamanuru and Ramavarappadu areas.

Two bridges are being constructed at brisk pace near Nunna and Patapadu. Two approach roads are also constructed for the convenience of farmers and other local people.

The 18-km second stretch works are continuing between Gollapudi of NTR district to China Kakani of Guntur district. A 3-km over bridge is under construction on Krishna river. The bridge connects the Guntur district and NTR district. It is expected that the bridge works will be completed in one-and-a-half year.

After completion of two stretches, vehicles passing from Chennau to Vizag will be diverted on the Vijayawada bypass. Vehicles passing from Guntur towards Gannavaram (Chennai-Kolkata National Highway 16) will be diverted at Peda Kakani of Guntur district and will pass via Gollapudi of NTR district and move towards Peda Avutupalli near Gannavaram.

Initially, the Gollapudi to Peda Avutupalli stretch will be completed in a couple of months. If the 30-km stretch is completed, residents of Ramavappadu, Prasadampadu and Nidamanuru will get a huge relief as the vehicles will pass via Peda Avutupalli and move towards Nunna, Patapadu, Gollapudi and finally reach Ibrahimpatnam to go towards Hyderabad.