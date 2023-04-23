Vijayawada: Woman ganja peddler expelled from city

Vijayawada : Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata took a decision of expelling a peddler from the NTR district who was involved in smuggling/selling ganja.

Jonnalagadda Saramma (39), who resides under the Ajitsingh Nagar police station limits, was caught selling ganja by the police many times and was also jailed for these illegal activities. However, even after coming from jail she didn't change her behavious and was still continuing to sell ganja and causing disturbance to the law and order in the city. Viewing this seriously, the Commissioner of Police on Saturday expelled her from the Commissionerate limits.

Speaking on the occasion, the Police Commissioner said that so far they had expelled 19 peddlers for ganja selling. He said that they would take stringent action against the ganja/drug peddler and consumers also. The CP further informed that they had already put a special vigil in the commissionerate limits to curb the anti-social elements.