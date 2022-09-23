Vijayawada: Women exhorted to be assertive to protect themselves

Vijayawada (NTR District): Dr Sailaja Nalluri, treasurer of Vijayawada Obstetric and Gynaecological Society, expressed concern over gender-based and gender-biased atrocities against women.

She addressed a meeting on 'Dheera - Violence against Women' organised by Women Cell of Andhra Loyola College in collaboration with Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India here on Thursday.

Dr Sailaja Nalluri lamented how pathetic it is to kill a baby in the mother's womb itself if it is revealed that it is a baby girl. She quoted many examples from Vedas and Puranas to show how women proved themselves as great warriors and administrators. She urged women not to be tolerant and silent but be expressive and communicative in raising their voice and protecting them from honour killings, sexual assaults, emotional abuses, cyber bullying, stalking or any other violence, which affects their life.

Dr Gowthami Dumpala, Consultant Obstetrician and gynaecologist at Smile Multispecialty Hospital, spoke on the role of the active bystanders which is very crucial in protecting women against violence. She elaborated on the apps, universal signals and phone numbers that women should be aware of in case of any impending danger. She exhorted the young students to educate the society and build a safe environment for the future generations.

Dr Padmaja Veeramachaneni, IVF specialist of Padmaja Clinic, concentrated on the topic of bridging gender divide peer pressure. She said that the society or the family should not dictate but urge them to live with dignity, decency and discipline. She explained at length about the common problems faced by the teenagers and the curriculum should also be designed to give them an idea regarding the issues related to women and preventive measures.

Principal Fr Dr GAP Kishore and Controller of Examinations Fr Bujji Babu in their opening remarks told the students that it is the need of every individual who is a part of this society to respect and regard that women are not simply the part of society but they are major part of society. More than 200 students and women faculty members participated in the session.

Women cell coordinator Dr Lanke Subha proposed a vote of thanks.