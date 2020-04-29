Vijayawada: Women's panel helps North Andhra migrants in Chennai

Vijayawada: Around 100 construction workers of north Andhra who were stranded at Madipakkam in Chennai contacted Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission through their help desk to express their distress.



Director of AP Mahila Commission R Suez contacted the Tamil Nadu counterpart who immediately responded and provided food to the stranded migrant workers. Chennai-based Pioneer Traders provided food to the starving workers. They said that they would also set up a community kitchen for them.

After the appeal, Madras Social Work Group provided essential commodities enough for one month to the stranded workers, said commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma in a statement here on Wednesday thanking the group for its proactive works.