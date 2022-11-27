Vijayawada: Workshop held to discuss implementation of action plan

Vijayawada: Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) M T Krishna Babu, stressed upon the need for stronger measures in Anti Microbial Resistance (AMR) containment with 'One Health' approach. He said AMR has become a global threat and expressed concern over the excess usage of antibiotics. He participated in the in a global workshop on implementation of State action plan for containment of AMR. The workshop was organised at a hotel here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Union government has prepared an action plan at the national level for the containment of AMR and the State government has also prepared an action plan. He said the Andhra Pradesh government was getting information from the departments of Animal Husbandry, Pharmaceuticals, Medical and Health and other departments for effective implementation of the action plan which was prepared in June 2022.

He said there were many reports of side-effects with usage of antibiotics prescribed by the doctors. He said people were using high quality and strong antibiotics due to various reasons. The price of antibiotics was also increasing due to rise of research expenses and manufacturing costs.

He said the immunity power decreases with excessive use of antibiotics. He said people were also trying to find immediate solution to the minor health problems by using the antibiotics and felt it must be checked.

Krishna Babu released a report published on Anti Microbial Resistance Call for Action. Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), Infection Control of India (IFCAI) and World Animal Protection (WAP) have prepared a report for containment of AMR.

Dr Vinod Kumar, Director of Medical Education, J Nivas, Commissioner of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Prof Vengamma, Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor, SVIMS, Prof Pallu Reddanna, Executive President, FABA and Dr Ranga Reddy, president of IFCAI and others were present on the occasion.

Dr Sangeeta Sharma, nodal officer, Delhi State, explained the action plan on implementation of AMR in New Delhi. Industry representatives explained the need for greater collaboration and extended their support in terms of the implementation plans. Representatives from Indian Institute of Immunologicals, Hyderabad, and Sakku Group also participated in the deliberations.

Krishna Babu launched AMRX, a culture free diagnostic tool for bacterial infections. This digital tool is integrated into Govt of AP Dr.Care for the use of Doctors in public health hospitals. Dr Palakodeti Ratnakar, Secretary General of FABA, said that this tool will help doctor in terms of empirical prescriptions of bacterial infections and for rational use of antibiotics. Dr Lata Kapoor, Addl Director of NCDC, while appreciating the innovation, highlighted the need of such digital interventions which play a larger role in rational use of antibiotics.