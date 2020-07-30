Vijayawada:Pension distribution in city on August 1

Vijayawada: Municipal Corporation projects officer (UCD) Dr G Aruna has asked the ward volunteers and welfare secretaries working in the VMC limits to distribute the pension on August 1 at any cost.



Dr Aruna organized a meeting with the ward volunteers and secretaries at the VMC council hall on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Aruna said all pensions should be distributed on August 1 and the staff has to start the work at 5.30 am. She suggested them to meet the beneficiaries in advance at their homes and ask them to stay at home on August 1 to collect the pension.