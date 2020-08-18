Vijayawada:Traffic diversion near Bhavanipuram from today

Vijayawada: City police are diverting the traffic between Vijayawada and Hyderabad for three days from August 19 to 21 due to the load testing between sixth and seventh pillar of the Kanaka Durga flyover works near Kummaripalem.



It may be noted the flyover construction works are reaching the last stage and R&B department has speeded up the works. Vehicles travelling from Krishnalanka and Bus stand, Market towards Bhavanipuram will be allowed as usual. Vehicles passing from Ibrahimpatnam and Gollapudi towards Vijayawada, Ramavarappadu, Benz Circle will be diverted for three days. Diversion starts near the Mee Seva office in Bhavanipuram and the vehicles have to pass via RTC Workshop road, Sitara junction, CVR Flyover, YV Rao estate, Ajit Singh Nagar and Gunadala and can reach Ramavappadu ring junction.