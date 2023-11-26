Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to be held in 300 villages in EG

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha stated that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programmes will be organised in every village in order to create awareness among the people on the Central government schemes in the district.

Besides, she said that the deserving ones will be identified and the benefits of the respective schemes will also be provided. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was held at HCL High School at Kolamuru village in Rajamahendravaram rural mandal on Saturday.

Special officer A Chaitra Varshini presided over the meeting. Nodal officer J Satyanarayana and District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha participated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the main objective of this yatra is to provide the fruits of the welfare schemes implemented by the Central government to the poor people at the village level.

Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra will be held in 300 villages in the district till January 25, 2024. The stalls of Poshan Shakti, Nirman Abhiyan, Ujjwala gas connection, Ayushman Bharat, self-help groups products, PM Suraksha Bhima Yojana, etc. were displayed and the details of the schemes were explained to the people.

The demonstration on the method of spraying pesticides by drone to prevent pests in crop fields attracted everyone. It has pledged to make India a developed and self-reliant country by 2047.

Free cooking gas connections and stoves have been distributed to women under PM Ujwala Yojana scheme. The cultural programmes performed by the school students were impressive.

Officials informed that around 13,000 beneficiaries have derived benefit through various Central government schemes.

Assistant Collector C Yashwant Kumar Reddy, trainee deputy collector M Bhanu Prakash, LDM DV Prasad, CPO A Mukhalingam, DLDO P Veena Devi, housing officer G Parashuram, agriculture officer S Madhava Rao, DEO S Abraham, tribal welfare officer K S Jyothi, DPRO I Kasaiah, women and child welfare officer K Vijaya Kumari, DMHO Dr K Venkateswara Rao and DCHO M Sanath Kumari participated.