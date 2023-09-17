Village secretariat building inaugurated

Yerragondapalem: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh inaugurated the village secretariat building constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh, as part of the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme at Narajamula Thanda in Pullalacheruvu mandal on Saturday.



The locals of the Thanda accorded a grand traditional welcome to the Minister with dances and songs. They praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister Suresh for their services to them. Accompanied by supporters and YSRCP activists, the Minister visited the beneficiaries of various schemes and interacted with the people in every household. Audimupalu Suresh distributed the pamphlets of various welfare schemes and thanked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing those programmes.

He inquired the public if any of the eligible beneficiaries were facing issues in receiving the benefits. He asked the secretariat staff and officials to note down the concerns of the public and instructed them to speedily rectify the issues.

Suresh said that the government is implementing all welfare schemes for each of the eligible beneficiaries, irrespective of whether they belong to a specific caste, or religion or support a political party.

He expressed happiness over the people remembering the good deeds of the Chief Minister and assuring their support to the YSRCP in future.