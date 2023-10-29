Live
Just In
Villagers panic as leopard enters agri fields
The big cat kills a dog at Bodabanda village
Tuggali (Kurnool): The movement of a leopard at the adjacent agriculture fields is causing panic among the residents of Bodabanda village in Tuggali mandal of Kurnool district.
The leopard has killed a dog which was guarding the sheep on Saturday.
According to a source, the leopard is seen freely moving on the nearby hillocks. It was seen venturing into the agriculture fields and suddenly pounced on the sheep flock.
In the meantime, a dog which was kept for guarding the sheep began barking and tried to drive away the leopard.
But the leopard instead of killing the sheep at once grabbed the dog by it jaw and vanished into the hillocks. Following the unexpected incident, the villagers were shocked and immediately brought the issue to the notice of the forest department officers.
The source has stated that they have urged the department to lay traps and catch the big cat and leave it in the deep jungle.