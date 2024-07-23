Villagers suffer as stream at Palakajeedi overflows

Paderu (Asr District): If it rains, going to the villages under U Cheedipalem panchayat of Koyyuru mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district is a challenging task.

A rope was tied to the trees on both sides of the full-flowing stream. Holding the rope and hanging on, the people are floating in the water and reaching the shore one by one.

This method of tribals crossing the stream in Koyyuru will present a pathetic look. To reach the village or to go somewhere from the village, they have to perform the daring feat like this all the time.

This stream at Palakajeedi overflows even with light rain. There is no bridge or road to cross here.

Beyond this brook, there are 15 villages like Gollabandha, Gangavaram, Neelavaram, Thigelametta, Yarragonda, Marripakala, Palasamudram, Jerrygondi, Boddamamidi, Remalapalem and Agraharam.

Under such circumstances, people have to go on a deadly adventure wherever they go! The stream is overflowing due to rains at present. The people living here complain that successive governments have not responded to their problems for decades.