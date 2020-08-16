Vinjamur police seize 50 tonne PDS rice

Nellore: Vinjamur police seized 50 tonnes of PDS rice at Bungalow Centre in the village on Friday night and took four people into custody.

According to Vinjamur SI A Bajireddy, two trucks were carrying 2,000 bags each containing 25 kg of PDS rice from Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district to Chennai city.

They intercepted vehicles as part of routine checks and found the stocks were having no proper documents. They checked the stocks and handed over the rice to the officials of civil supplies department.

The SI said the cost of seized rice is around Rs 20 lakh. They are collecting details of people who procured the rice and whom they are sending the stocks to Tamil Nadu, he added.