'Violence on women won't be tolarated': Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Ongole: Any person resorting to atrocities on girls and women will not be spared and befitting punishment will given to them, said Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy while addressing as the chief guest at an awareness program on Disha app here on Friday

The Minister said that the State government will not tolerate atrocities on women and will see the victims receive justice. He said that taking into consideration the incident that occurred in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister introduced the Disha Act and established Disha police stations for the protection of women. He said that the YSRCP government strived for the welfare of women empowerment and gave preference to them in nominated posts also.

He said that no one will support people who abuse and commit atrocities against women. He advised the police not to consider any recommendations from politicians in support of the people disrespecting women, and asked to them include those recommending people also in the case. He appreciated SP Malika Garg for being a role model to girls and women in the district. He asked women to download the Disha app on their mobile phones.

SP Malika Garg expressed concern that women are a subject of atrocities even in their own homes. She observed that the girls and women are facing security issues at the workplaces and advised them to be careful. She suggested the parents to create awareness on good touch and bad touch among their children. She advised the women not to keep calm over the eve-teasing, sexual harassment and atrocities and asked them to come forward and lodge complaint with the police. She said that the Chief Minister concerned over the security of women. She said that about four lakh women in the district have installed the Disha app on their mobile phones. She informed the gathering that the women in distress can alert the nearby police station by pressing the SOS button on the app or shaking the mobile phone to receive help immediately. AP Women Commission member T Ramadevi expressed happiness for the Union government recognising 15 Disha police stations in the State. She advised the parents not to show any discrimination against the girl children and give equal priority to both genders.

The Minister, the SP and other guests presented appreciation certificates to the volunteers and women protection secretaries who made a higher number of women download the Disha app.