Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited supplies food to truck drivers

Visakhapatnam: Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPL) launched free distribution of breakfast and lunch to all truck drivers carrying containers to VCTPL from various parts of the state and container freight stations.

Since tractor trailer drivers could not find food stalls due to lockdown, VCTPL decided to cater to the needs of the drivers. While breakfast is provided to about 100 trailer trucks, lunch packets are supplied to 150 tractor trailer drivers till May 3 where the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to conclude. Speaking on the occasion, Anil Narayanan Deputy COO said the facility was extended to provide a nutritious meal to the drivers on duty working round the clock, as container movement at the port was an essential service.