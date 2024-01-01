Live
Visakha Dairy Chairman Anand Kumar schedule for the day
From 7:00 am to 9:00 am Adari Anand Kumar will be available to the public and participate in the New Year celebrations in his hometown Elamanchili followed by from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm: Mr. Adari Anand Kumar will be at the Visakha Dairy office along with the Board of Directors, Corporators, Staff, Presidents of Milk Producers, Dairy Farmers, and Chief Leaders of Visakhapatnam West Constituency to greet the New Year.
At 6:30 pm Adari Anand Kumar will attend the birthday celebrations of 59th Ward President Revallu Satyanarayana at his residence. Ward Corporators, Mandal Party Presidents, JCS Cluster Convenors, Ward Presidents, Secretariat Convenors, Leaders, Activists, Secretariat Staff, Volunteers, Householders, JCS Army, Social Media Coordinators, and Youth are requested to participate in the events.