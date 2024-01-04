Visakha Dairy employees pay tribute ti Adari Tulsi Rao

The employees of Visakha Dairy also paid their respects to the late Adari Tulsi Rao, who was instrumental in the growth and development of the dairy industry in northern Andhra Pradesh. They expressed their gratitude for his contributions and vowed to continue his legacy of excellence.

During the program, the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Visakha Dairy also spoke highly of Sri Adari Tulsi Rao's leadership and vision. They acknowledged his tireless efforts in transforming Visakha Dairy into one of the leading dairies in the country and pledged to carry forward his vision for the welfare of farmers and the development of the dairy sector.

The event served as a reminder of the immense impact that Sri Adari Tulsi Rao had on the dairy industry and the lives of thousands of farmers. It also highlighted the need to continue working towards the betterment of the dairy sector and the welfare of farmers, which were among Sri Adari Tulsi Rao's core goals.

Overall, the program served as a platform to remember and honor the late Sri Adari Tulsi Rao while also reiterating the commitment of Visakha Dairy and its employees to carry forward his legacy and achieve further growth and development in the dairy sector.







