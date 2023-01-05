Visakha Diary Chairman Adari Tulasi Rao passes away, YS Jagan mourns

Visakha Dairy Chairman Adari Tulasi Rao passed away on Wednesday. Tulsi Rao, who was suffering from health problems for some time, breathed his last on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at KIMS Icon Hospital in Hyderabad. Tulasi Rao's mortal remains will be moved to his native village Yalamanchili on Thursday morning.

Tulsi Rao was born on February 1, 1939 in Yalamanchili of Anakapalli district to Venkataramaiah and Seethayamma couple. He continued as the Chairman of Visakha Dairy for about 35 years.. He led Visakha Dairy on the path of progress. Krishi Hospital has been set up on behalf of Visakha Dairy for the farmers.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock over the death of Visakha Dairy Chairman Tulasi Rao. He reminded that Adari Tulsi Rao has rendered immeasurable service to the dairy sector. CM Jagan expressed his deepest condolences to the family members of Tulasi Rao.