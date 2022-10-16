Visakha Garjana represents the aspirations of North Andhra people, says Botsa Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that Saturday's Visakha Garjana represented the aspirations of the people of North Andhra who participated in the Garjana even in the heavy rain. He said that it is an eye-opener for those who are raising their voice against the capital of Visakhapatnam and suggested that they had to change their way of thinking at the capital of Visakhapatnam.



Botsa said that TDP and Jana Sena parties also have to change their attitude and asked why there is hatred for Visakhapatnam and north Andhra. He said that even knowing that Visakha will contribute to the capital, they are spewing venom on the region and opined that the aspirations of the opposition parties will not be fulfilled. He made clear that the capital will come to Visakhapatnam.



The minister said that the opposition party will know the opinion of the people if they visit door to door and asked the people whether they need TDP, which is opposing the capital at Visakhapatnam.



Reacting strongly to the Jana Sena Party, Botsa said that it is no policy and has no characteristics of the political party. He recalled the comments of Pawan Kalyan who said Visakhapatnam will be developed. He said Pawan Kalyan has to blame Chandrababu for the Visakhapatnam airport incident and questioned the latter as to why he is not writing a letter when ministers were attacked.

Saying that there should be air route, road connectivity, and rail connectivity to the capital, Botsa said that Visakhapatnam has all the facilities and opined that Visakhapatnam will be made executive capital at any cost.