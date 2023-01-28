Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham 'varshikotsavalu' commence

Visakhapatnam: The anniversary celebrations of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham commences in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Elaborate arrangements were made by the district officials as well as peetham representatives for the five-day long 'varshikotsavalu.' Peetham seers Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi and Swatmanandendra Saraswathi Swami inaugurated the celebrations with Maha Ganapathi puja at the peetham premises.

As a part of the celebrations, 'Rajashyamala yagam' and other rituals will be performed during 'varshikotsavalu' that will continue till January 31. 'Srinivasa Chaturveda havanam' was organised under the management of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Vedic scholars participated in the havanam on a large scale. 'Medha Dakshinamurthy homam' was performed for the growth of education and business.

During the celebrations, peetham seers gave away deeksha clothes to Vedic pandits who participated in the rituals. Speaking on the occasion, seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi briefed about the origin of the peetham and mentioned that it was built with the power of Upasana. With the grace of Lord Subrahmanyeshwar Swamy, the seer said, it was a matter of pride to be recognised as a powerful peetham across the country.

Further, Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi said that 'Agama' traditions were implemented well in Tamil Nadu, but not in North India. Although Agama practices are in force in Andhra Pradesh, there is a dearth of priests who follow them due to lack of awareness, he added.

Governors from different states, including AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Tamil Nadu Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are expected to participate in the ceremony.