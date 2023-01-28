Visakhapatnam: 108 Surya namaskarams on Ratha Saptami held

Led by general secretary of the District Yoga Association and yoga master Chilaka Ramesh, the mass yoga asana was held to promote healthy lifestyle among people

About 150 yogis attended the mass 108 sun salutations programme that included demonstration of a series of asanas

Visakhapatnam: Marking Ratha Saptami, Om Yoga Centre organised mass 'Surya namaskarams' at Gadiraju Palace.

About 150 yogis attended the mass 108 sun salutations programme that included demonstration of a series of asanas. District Yoga president Yoga Raju, Om Yoga Institute president Shantaram, BJP district parliamentary president Medapati Ravindra attended.