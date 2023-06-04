Visakhapatnam: 11 AP passengers yet to be traced

Visakhapatnam: A number of passengers from Andhra Pradesh survived the fatal triple train accident occurred in Odisha.

In the tragic incident, about 14 Telugu speaking people were injured.

The injured passengers were shifted to different hospitals in Odisha, Bhubaneswar and Andhra Pradesh.

The special committee team that went from the state found that 342 AP passengers were travelling in Coromandel and Yesvantpur trains.

Of the 342 passengers, 331 were traced. However, 11 more passengers are yet to be identified.

If the 331 traced, 14 were injured, 10 travelled in the reservation and four passengers travelling in general compartment.

Officials are trying to get the details of those who are yet to be identified.

They announced that no one has come to the control rooms set up in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Eluru to trace their kin travelling in the ill fated trains.

Officials concerned said if they send their photos to the WhatsApp number 8333905022 requesting for their whereabouts, the officials will collect their details.

15 Ambulances and 10 Mahaprasthanam vehicles have been made available in Bhubaneswar from the AP. Five more ambulances are kept ready at Balasore.

Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath held a high-level meeting with the officials in Balasore on Sunday morning.

He said seriously injured people were shifted to Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar, two to Seven Hills Hospital in Visakhapatnam and one to Apollo Hospital in Arilova of Visakhapatnam.

Amarnath mentioned that only one person identified as Gurumurthy travelling in the same compartment passed away.