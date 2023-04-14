Visakhapatnam : 192 candidates receive appointment letters

Visakhapatnam : As many as 192 candidates were called for the Rozgar mela held in Visakhapatnam to receive their appointment letters. Of the 192 candidates, 165 received offer letters for various posts in Railways.

As a part of Rozgar mela, the newly inducted appointees into various Central government services were given appointment certificates at the Port Kalavani Auditorium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste attended as chief guest of the occasion and distributed the appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Anup Satpathy and ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that the mela is a step towards fulfillment of the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord highest priority to employment generation. He said that the Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further enhancing employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The Union Minister mentioned that the mission of Rozgar Mela to create 10 lakh jobs by the end of 2023 has entered the fourth phase on Thursday as the mela was held at 45 centres all over the country.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to the newly inducted recruits via video conferencing. In his virtual address, Prime Minister said that he could clearly notice happiness and satisfaction on the faces of the new appointees and noted that most of them come from ordinary backgrounds and many are the first to get a government job in five generations in their family. "You must have felt a massive change in the recruitment process. In central government jobs, the recruitment process has become more streamlined and time-bound", the Prime Minister said.

Welcoming the gathering, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy congratulated all the appointees and urged them to dedicate themselves to their assigned duties with dedication and commitment. He said the future lies in the hands of youngsters and they should take all the responsibilities for growth and development of the country.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts under the government of India like train manager, station master, sr. commercial cum ticket clerk, inspector, sub inspectors, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, postal assistant among others. The event concluded with the certificate distribution to the newly recruited candidates.