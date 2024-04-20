  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: 19th Day of ‘Memantha Siddham’ at Godicherla

Visakhapatnam: 19th Day of ‘Memantha Siddham’ at Godicherla
x
Highlights

As part of the 19th day of ‘Memantha Siddham’ election campaign, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Godicherla on Saturday.

Visakhapatnam : As part of the 19th day of ‘Memantha Siddham’ election campaign, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Godicherla on Saturday.

After passing via Nakkapalli, Pulaparthi and Elamanchili bypass road, the CM would take a lunch break at Atchutapuram. He is slated to resume his bus yatra from the point to Chintapalem.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to address the public at 3 pm at Chintapalem. Following the meeting, the CM will proceed to Bayyavaram and is slated to stay overnight at Chinnayyapalem.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X