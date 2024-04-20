Visakhapatnam: 19th Day of ‘Memantha Siddham’ at Godicherla

Visakhapatnam : As part of the 19th day of ‘Memantha Siddham’ election campaign, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Godicherla on Saturday.

After passing via Nakkapalli, Pulaparthi and Elamanchili bypass road, the CM would take a lunch break at Atchutapuram. He is slated to resume his bus yatra from the point to Chintapalem.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to address the public at 3 pm at Chintapalem. Following the meeting, the CM will proceed to Bayyavaram and is slated to stay overnight at Chinnayyapalem.