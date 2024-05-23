Visakhapatnam: 2-day International Day of Biodiversity fest gets underway

Visakhapatnam : Conservation of biodiversity is possible only with collective efforts and participation of all sections of the people, said principal secretary and principal chief conservator of forests Chiranjiv Choudhary.

At a two-day ‘International Day of Biodiversity’ festival that got underway in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, he emphasised that biodiversity boards are moving forward with planned actions to achieve the goals of biodiversity conservation to provide benefits in a sustainable manner.

The Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board has set three main objectives, including biodiversity conservation, sustainable utilisation of biological resources and fair and equitable sharing of biological resources among all stakeholders.



Chiranjiv Choudhary stated that the celebrations are being conducted every year with involvement and participation of people, students and various sections of society to raise awareness about the need for biodiversity conservation.



He called upon stakeholders to come together to restore biodiversity.

Further, the principal secretary informed that Visakhapatnam acquired a special identity in terms of biodiversity and there are many opportunities and natural resources in the district.

The state of Andhra Pradesh aims at conserving and restoring Biodiversity and Ecosystems to deliver benefits essential for all sectors of society in a sustainable manner and achieve zero loss of biodiversity and ecosystem services by 2030, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Andhra University vice-chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy stated that keeping the needs of the various sections of the society for next 50 years, the varsity is establishing a Bio Diversity Park in AU. He informed that there are 27,800 types of plants in AU that are 15 to 80 years old. AP State Biodiversity Board Member secretary BVA Krishna Murthy, Visakhapatnam District Chief Conservator of Forest S Srikanthnath Reddy, YSR Horticulture University Vice Chancellor T Janakiram spoke conservation of biological diversity, sustainable utilisation of the biological resources and fair and equitable sharing of biological resources among stakeholders.



They stressed on the need to conserve biodiversity to revive the loss of habitat, put an end to exploitation of resources, climate change, growing pollution and invasive exotic species.



They mentioned that the climate change impacts ecosystems, sustainable development goals were recommended to save the planet for future generations.



Organised by the National Biodiversity Authority and Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board, the national-level event will be held at Andhra University (AU) Convention Centre, the festival includes a national seminar on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam DFO Anant Shankar, Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria, Rajahmundry Central Jail Superintendent Rahul, North Andhra Forest Department officials participated in the programme.