Visakhapatnam: 38th Eye donation fortnight begins

Visakhapatnam: To commemorate the 38th eye donation fortnight, the L V Prasad Eye Institute is organising a series of activities till September 8 from Friday to create awareness among the public about the importance of eye donation and motivate people to pledge their eyes for donation after death.
Speaking on the occasion, head, Mohsin Eye Bank, L V Prasad Eye Institute Dr Rohit Dureja emphasised the gap during the commencement of the eye donation fortnight. “We urge people to pledge for eye donation and help-bridge this gap,” she added.
Dr Dureja said eye donation can happen only after the death of a person and with the consent from their family members. Therefore, it is equally important for the person pledging to donate their eyes to inform their family members and request them to honour their wishes after their passing, he stated.