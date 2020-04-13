Visakhapatnam: 60 coaches in Waltair Division modified as isolation wards

Visakhapatnam: In order to meet any contingency in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, Waltair Division converts its coaches into isolation wards.



As part of the initiative, a total of 60 coaches have been transformed into 500 isolation beds to cater to emergency needs. Of the 60 coaches, 40 coaches were allotted for Visakhapatnam railway station and the rest to Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Rayagada stations.

With the supervision of Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, the coaches have been modified into the isolation wards for the COVID-19 affected individuals ahead of the set timeframe at the coaching Depot, Visakhapatnam.

In connection with this, middle berths in all the modified coaches have been dismantled. Each bay can accommodate a patient. There will be nine wards per coach and a coupe is dedicated for doctors and paramedical staff. Oxygen cylinder stands dot each modified coach and can be availed by the patient whenever required. This apart, safety wear, including masks, sanitisers, PPEs will be provided to medical staff to treat the patient.

In addition, one of the four toilets of the coach have been converted into a washroom.

Every coupe has been equipped with four bottle holders and two coat hooks for the paramedical staff. Mosquito nets have been provided in all the coaches. In Visakhapatnam railway station, the modified trains coaches are being stationed at platform number six and seven.

Indian Railways came forward to convert 5,000 coaches into isolation wards for coronavirus patients and it is nearing completion soon.