Live
- Rupee snaps three-day rally to settle 13 paise lower at 82.69 against US dollar
- Jana Reddy paves way for sons to contest in next polls in Telangana
- PL Technical Research: TECHNICAL VIEW - NIFTY
- PL Stock Report: Alembic Pharmaceuticals (ALPM IN) - Management Meet Update - US sales and profitability to improve - Not Rated
- Following are foreign exchange rates on August-25-2023
- Supreme Court dismisses Kejriwal’s plea against Guj HC order denying interim relief in PM Modi's academic degree defamation case
- Chandrababu to meet Central Election Commission on August 28
- Cops announces restrictions ahead of G20 Summit: Auto-rickshaws, taxis, and bus services affected
- Gold prices near two-week highs
- World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra enters final with season-best 88.77m throw
Just In
Visakhapatnam: A family of three reportedly attempted suicide
In a tragic incident, a family allegedly attempted suicide on the auspicious day of 'Varalakshmi Vratham' in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
Visakhapatnam: In a tragic incident, a family allegedly attempted suicide on the auspicious day of 'Varalakshmi Vratham' in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
Unable to face financial problems, husband, wife and their daughter reportedly tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide.
The family decided to take the extreme step due to increasing financial difficulties they were facing at Gorapalli village of Pendurthi mandal of Visakhapatnam district and frequent disputes they get into due to the financial stress.
K Satyanarayana (52), his wife Surya Kumari (45) and daughter Neelima (20) allegedly attempted suicide.
The victims were shifted to King George Hospital for treatment. However, Satyanarayana died while undergoing treatment at KGH.
Pendurthi police are investigating the case.