Visakhapatnam: A family of three reportedly attempted suicide

Visakhapatnam: In a tragic incident, a family allegedly attempted suicide on the auspicious day of 'Varalakshmi Vratham' in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Unable to face financial problems, husband, wife and their daughter reportedly tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide.

The family decided to take the extreme step due to increasing financial difficulties they were facing at Gorapalli village of Pendurthi mandal of Visakhapatnam district and frequent disputes they get into due to the financial stress.

K Satyanarayana (52), his wife Surya Kumari (45) and daughter Neelima (20) allegedly attempted suicide.

The victims were shifted to King George Hospital for treatment. However, Satyanarayana died while undergoing treatment at KGH.

Pendurthi police are investigating the case.