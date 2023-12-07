  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: A person dies in a road accident

Visakhapatnam: A person dies in a road accident
Visakhapatnam: A person died on the spot at Gajuwaka Jaggu junction as a lorry hit his bicycle when he was riding it on Thursday.

The person riding the bicycle was in 'Bhavani mala' attire. He was expected to be about 55 years old.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot and investigating the case.

Further details are awaited.

X