Visakhapatnam: After hectic campaigning, candidates get into relaxing mode

Visakhapatnam : After taking out an extensive campaigning day in and day out, it is time to take a break, relax and unwind.

Apparently, some of the candidates in the fray are no exception to holidaying.

For contestants, who had spent most of their working hours campaigning outdoors, meeting constituents on a daily basis, engaging in door-to-door visits, the schedule was tightly-packed until the campaigning drew to a close on May 11, just two days before the poll day.

Rain or shine, the contestants were out campaigning hard in their respective constituencies. From visiting constituents door-to-door to taking out rallies, conducting roadshows to offering prayers at temples and organising meetings, the to-do list appeared to be quite lengthy until the last moment.

In most constituencies, the campaigning reached a crescendo as candidates, supported by their family members and friends, became so busy striking a chord with the voters as if there was no tomorrow. Even the sweltering heat did not dissuade them from electioneering that reached a peak this poll season.



But post the polls, some of the contestants packed their bags to unwind in an unexplored territory.

After wrapping up his campaigning and exercising his franchise, minister for industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath headed to Europe with his wife Hima Gowri, daughters, mother along with his sister and her family. The much-required break that commenced on May 16 for Amarnath will be concluding on May 29.

Much before the commencement of the election season, YSRCP Visakhapatnam North constituency candidate K K Raju has been reaching out to communities and focusing on the segment’s development works for quite a long time.

Concluding his prolonged poll campaign in the seat, Raju surrounded himself amidst the picturesque Eastern Himalayan range by heading to Gangtok. Accompanied by his family, the North constituency candidate is coming back to Vizag on May 26 from the capital city of Sikkim.

YSRCP West constituency candidate Adari Anand Kumar decided to spend time with his son, who is pursuing his higher studies in the US. After the completion of a rigorous campaigning in the west segment, Anand Kumar preferred to catch up with his son and unwind in the US before flying back to Visakhapatnam on 25th of this month.

While other candidates zeroed in on different holiday destinations, MLA and YSRCP Bheemunipatnam candidate Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao took a spiritual route and visited temples in Srisailam, Vijayawada and Tirupati along with his spouse post 2024 polls.

Even as the candidates are wrapping up their holiday and returning to their homes in a few days from now, several hotels and resorts in Visakhapatnam have been pre-booked on June 4, the day where counting of votes is slated.

As bursting of firecrackers and taking out victory processions are being banned, party leaders intend to celebrate their victory by watching the vote counting exercise live by checking into hotels and resorts.

Following the pre-bookings, occupancy in hotels saw a sudden spike in demand across the city.