Visakhapatnam Airport gets new taxi track

A new taxi track N5 commissioned at Visakhapatnam Airport in Visakhapatnam on Monday
Visakhapatnam: A new taxi track N5 was commissioned at Visakhapatnam Airport on Monday.

As joint user airport, the commissioning ceremony was marked by a joint flag-off by Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh.

Commissioning of the new taxi link in addition to existing N3 and N4 taxi tracks at Visakhapatnam Airport aims to herald the much-awaited expansion of the busiest airport of Andhra Pradesh. Besides, it intends to provide additional access to the runway and enable handling of a greater number of commercial aircraft, particularly during peak hours.

Keeping pace with the growing requirements of civil and military users, Visakhapatnam Airport is poised to witness numerous infrastructure projects including construction of a parallel taxi track and runway resurfacing.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) representatives Kumar Raja, D S Varma and O Naresh Kumar mentioned that the N5 taxi way will increase handling capacity from 10 flights to 13 flights per hour. Also, the taxi track will facilitate additional six parking stands.

