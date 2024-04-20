Visakhapatnam: Amid special prayers and bike rallies, candidates file nominations

Visakhapatnam : The party flags fluttered in the west constituency as the segment’s YSRCP candidate Adari Anand Kumar filed nomination on Friday after offering prayers at Nookalamma temple.





Accompanied by Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy, deputy mayor Jiyyani Sridhar, among other leaders, Anand Kumar appealed to people to extend support to the YSRCP as it is the only party that focuses on the welfare of the people and development of the state. Speaking on the occasion, Subba Reddy expressed confidence that Anand Kumar is certain to win with a huge majority in the segment. “With the blessings of Goddess Nookalamma, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will get re-elected in Andhra Pradesh,” he mentioned. A bike rally was taken out on the occasion, involving a number of party supporters. Earlier, when the west constituency candidate was about to offer prayers at Nookalamma temple, the gates of the shrine remained closed for two hours. The party leaders criticised that it was nothing but cheap politics played by the TDP.





North constituency



Amid much fanfare, YSRCP north constituency candidate KK Raju filed nomination.

Extending support to their leader, an army of party supporters and workers carried out a massive rally in the segment in the presence of Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, VMRDA chairman Sanapala Chandramouli, among others. After offering prayers at Sri Vaibhava Venkateswara Swamy temple at NGGO’s Colony, KK Raju filed nomination. A massive bike rally was organised on the occasion. Greeting people all along the route, the north constituency candidate said the state witnessed tremendous growth in the past five years and every section of the people benefited through a host of schemes initiated by the YSRCP. He expressed confidence that he is certain to win with a majority of close to 45,000 votes in the ensuing polls.

Pendurthi

Meanwhile, YSRCP sitting MLA and Pendurthi candidate Annamreddy Adeep Raj filed nomination in the presence of senior leaders of the party, including former MLA Tippala Gurumurthy Reddy. A number of ‘karyakarthas’ took part in the bike rally that commenced at Rampuram and concluded at Pendurthi MRO office where the nomination was filed by the candidate.