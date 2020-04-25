Visakhapatnam: AMNS contributes 25 Lakhs to Covid relief

Visakhapatnam: Steel Maker ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India has contributed Rs.25 lakh to the district administration and another Rs.5 lakh to the Commissioner of GVMC towards Covid-19 support activities on Friday.

A cheque to this effect was handed over to District Collector V Vinay Chand and later to GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana by Head (HR) of the Essar Group D.S. Varma.

Earlier, AMNS India lent support to the medical staff by providing 4,000 masks and 300 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the district administration. This apart, the steel producer also contributed to the distribution of 10,000 masks to various working classes in Visakhapatnam.