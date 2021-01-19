Visakhapatnam: AP has two BJPs, says Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Though there are a number of BJP leaders in the state, they could not help initiate a single project in Andhra Pradesh, pointed out tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao here on Monday.

Referring to the BJP's meeting held in Visakhapatnam, the minister said people expected that the BJP leaders would discuss something productive about the development projects.

"However, they followed the old agenda," he observed. The minister pointed out that there are two 'types' of BJPs in Andhra Pradesh.

"One, the BJP with the RSS and BJP supporters. Two, those who were inducted by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu," the minister stated.

Srinivasa Rao advised BJP state president Somu Veerraju to take note of the presence of the two BJPs in the state.

He reiterated that the BJP ignored Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's move to build temples. "It is not good to encourage religious conflicts among people," he said.

The minister alleged that the BJP failed to fulfill its promise of new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters.

He opined that people will benefit if the state and central governments work together.

The minister mentioned that CM is very keen on developing the state on all fronts and implementing various welfare schemes for the poor.