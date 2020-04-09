Visakhapatnam: APEPDCL providing food for labourers

Visakhapatnam: The 232 labourers from various places, including the ones from West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra , Odisa, UP, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jharkhand, Delhi, Telagana were being provided with food and shelter by APEPDCL.

With the financial assistance given by the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) to the tune of Rs 9.7 lakh for the purpose, the APEPDCL reached out to the labourers. They came from other states for APEPDCL contract works such as underground cabling works in APEPDCL jurisdiction of Visakhapatnam.