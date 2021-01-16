Visakhapatnam: Armed Forces Veterans Day observed

Visakhapatnam: Marking the Armed Forces Veterans Day, a wreath laying ceremony was held at the War Memorial on Beach Road on Thursday. A floral wreath was placed at the War Memorial on Thursday morning by Officer-in-Charge Naval Coastal Battery Capt Vijay Singh on behalf of the Eastern Naval Command.

Commander MSMK Sarma (Retd) and Chandra Shekhar P, Retd Master Chief Petty Officer (Medical) from Navy Foundation and Veteran Sailors Forum respectively also joined the ceremony.

Every year, the Armed Forces Veterans Day is observed on January 14 to commemorate the selfless devotion and sacrifice of the veterans who laid down their lives to defend the country. The event strengthens the bond between serving personnel and the veterans.

The day is also dedicated to the indomitable spirit of the personnel, who served the Indian Navy with pride and honour.