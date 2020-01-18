Visakhapatnam: Arrangements for parade reviewed

Visakhapatnam: Several department officials have reviewed the arrangements made for the ensuing Republic Day celebrations to be held on the Beach Road in the city.



Additional Secretary of Department of Information D M Srinivasa Rao and Regional Joint Director P Kiran Kumar said the tableaux representing various government schemes will be presented on the occasion. They said the government's priority programmes and welfare schemes will have to be represented on the tableaux.

Further, they instructed the officials concerned to ensure hassle-free arrangements for the R-Day parade. Meanwhile, rehearsals for the parade were carried out on the Beach Road and the program was graced by several officials from various departments.