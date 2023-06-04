Visakhapatnam: As many as 165 injured belonging to Andhra Pradesh traced says Botcha Satyanarayana

Visakhapatnam : As many as165 victims were contacted and enquired about their condition. Of them, 11 persons were identified as injured, 76 persons did not respond when contacted, 50 were said they did not board the train for various reasons.

As many as 309 Telugu people from AP were supposed to de-board in various stations such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru and Tadepalligudem, among others.

Sharing details with the media, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said, “The state government will certainly get in touch with the persons who could not be contacted earlier. Committee members formed including senior IAS and IPS officers will be visiting various places to check on the victims’ condition. Any emergency treatment will be taken care of. Control rooms have been set up in Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram.”

Keeping the train accident in view, the Chief Minister office has instructed to form a call centre in Visakhapatnam Collectorate. In order to know about passengers belonging to passengers, their family members can contact the numbers: 0891-2590100; 0891-2590102 and 9154405292.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam here on Saturday along with ministers Jogi Ramesh and Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, the Education Minister said accident victims belonging to Andhra Pradesh will be brought back to their respective places.

“Information is being collected on the number of passengers who were supposed to get alighted at various stations, including Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam, Bapatla, Ongole, while travelling in Coromandel express and Yesvantpur express. As of now, 482 passengers belonging to AP were learnt to be travelling in Coromandel express. They were being contacted,” Botcha stated.