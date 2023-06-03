Visakhapatnam: BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao urges disclosure of Special Investigation Team reports

Visakhapatnam : BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao met Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer and sought disclosure of Special Investigation Team (SIT) reports pertaining to Visakhapatnam land scams.

Stating that there have been large scale malpractices and land grabbing in Visakhapatnam over the past nine years after the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the MP submitted a memorandum to the Governor stating that the present YSRCP government and the previous TDP government have deliberately kept two SIT team reports on land scams in Visakhapatnam confidential.

Narasimha Rao informed the Governor that the previous TDP-led state government constituted a SIT in 2017 which submitted a voluminous report in 2018. The present YSRCP government also formed a SIT in 2019 which submitted its report in September 2021. He complained that both the SIT reports have brought out glaring violations and largescale land grabbing in Visakhapatnam.

Requesting the Governor to direct the state government to release the two SIT reports on land scams and irregularities, the MP sought an immediate action.

Further, the renaming of Central government schemes by the YSRCP government was brought to the notice of the Governor.

The establishment of a state Sainik Welfare Board in Andhra Pradesh was emphasised for taking effective steps for the welfare of ex-servicemen in the state and the Governor assured to look into the matter.