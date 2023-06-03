  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao urges disclosure of Special Investigation Team reports

Visakhapatnam: BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao urges disclosure of Special Investigation Team reports
x

BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao calls on Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer to urge release of SIT reports

Highlights

In a petition to Governor, the RS member says two SITs submitted detailed reports on land grabbing in the city but TDP govt and later YSRCP govt have not released them

Visakhapatnam : BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao met Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer and sought disclosure of Special Investigation Team (SIT) reports pertaining to Visakhapatnam land scams.

Stating that there have been large scale malpractices and land grabbing in Visakhapatnam over the past nine years after the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the MP submitted a memorandum to the Governor stating that the present YSRCP government and the previous TDP government have deliberately kept two SIT team reports on land scams in Visakhapatnam confidential.

Narasimha Rao informed the Governor that the previous TDP-led state government constituted a SIT in 2017 which submitted a voluminous report in 2018. The present YSRCP government also formed a SIT in 2019 which submitted its report in September 2021. He complained that both the SIT reports have brought out glaring violations and largescale land grabbing in Visakhapatnam.

Requesting the Governor to direct the state government to release the two SIT reports on land scams and irregularities, the MP sought an immediate action.

Further, the renaming of Central government schemes by the YSRCP government was brought to the notice of the Governor.

The establishment of a state Sainik Welfare Board in Andhra Pradesh was emphasised for taking effective steps for the welfare of ex-servicemen in the state and the Governor assured to look into the matter.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X