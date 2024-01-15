Visakhapatnam: Cancelled flight services annoy passengers

Visakhapatnam: Travellers who planned to celebrate Sankranti in different destinations ended up waiting at Visakhapatnam Airport from morning to night and returned home disappointed. Owing to inclement weather conditions, a host of flight services were withdrawn in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

While some of the flight services commence from Visakhapatnam, others operate via the destination. Six flights got cancelled and travellers who planned their trips in advance got into heated arguments with the airline management. In some of the help desks at the airport, passengers resorted to jostling one another.

Among other flights, IndiGo, Air India flying to Delhi, Chennai, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Mumbai and Port Blair remained suspended. Confusion prevailed at the airport as the delay of flight services began in the morning. Assuming that the flight service would resume after a few hours once the weather condition improves, passengers belonging to various age groups, including senior citizens and children continued to be at the airport for a long time. Following long waiting hours, the passengers got irritated when they came to know that the flight services got cancelled. This led to serious arguments with the airline management.

With an aim to reach their destinations on time during Sankranti, the passengers expressed ire over the cancellation of flight services and mentioned that they could neither celebrate the festival nor reach their hometowns on the special occasion.

Responding to the passengers’ requests, the airline management assured them that special fl ight services would be provided once the weather turns favourable.