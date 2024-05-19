Visakhapatnam: CEO for round-the-clock security at strongrooms

Visakhapatnam : Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena instructed officials concerned to follow round-the-clock security measures and consider strict action against violators at the strongrooms where EVMs have been stored.

After inspecting the strongrooms of EVMs at AU Engineering College along with District Election Officer and district collector A Mallikarjuna and Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar here on Saturday, the CEO cautioned the district officials to be alert to prevent any untoward incident from taking place at the campus.

Along with the Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency, the CEO examined the strongrooms of seven assembly constituencies in the district. He inspected the locks and seals of the doors and enquired about the functioning of the CCTV cameras installed at various places.

Further, Mukesh Kumar Meena instructed the collector to implement a three-layer security at the venue where strongrooms have been stored and monitor the situation on a continuous basis. He strictly instructed the district officials that unauthorised persons should not be allowed into the strongrooms area. All sorts of precautions should be taken as per the rules of the Election Commission of India, he informed after inspecting various places.



During the visit, the collector and commissioner of police explained to the CEO that all security measures were taken to safeguard the EVMs.



The CEO was accompanied by district joint collector K Mayur Ashok, AROs of respective constituencies and other officials.

