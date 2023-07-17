Live
Visakhapatnam: Children engrossed in storytelling session
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Children of various age groups were treated to an engrossing storytelling session on Sunday at Miyawaki, children’s section, at Visakhapatnam Public Library here on Sunday.
Narrating folk tales of India and Africa, storyteller Sree Karuna engaged the children through her captivating narratives. About 70 children from various parts of the city took part in the session that was followed by an origami activity.
Some parents also joined the storytelling session.
